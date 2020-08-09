Jammu, Aug 9 (PTI) A young man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly strangling his wife to death in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The 24-year-old victim, Sapna Devi, was found hanging from a tree in an agriculture field at Thub Thanol on June 9.

Also Read | Gautam Buddha Was Born in Lumbini, Says Nepal: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 9, 2020.

During investigation, the police team examined the spot and collected all circumstantial evidences which suggested murder and zeroed in on Devi's husband Sudesh Kumar who broke down during interrogation and confessed to have murdered his wife, a police official said.

"Based on the post-mortem report, doctor's opinion and other eye and circumstantial witnesses, police completed the inquest proceedings and registered a murder case against the accused," the official said adding that a probe is underway and further details are awaited.

Also Read | Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu Tests COVID-19 Positive, Days After CM BS Yediyurappa.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)