Ponda (Goa) [India], November 16 (ANI): A cab driver has been arrested for sending threatening messages to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and others, said Pankaj Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) South Goa.

The accused has been identified as Manas Ashish Suresh Naik (25), a cab driver by profession.

Also Read | President Ram Nath Kovind to Visit Tirumala on November 24.

"Four cases registered at Panjim, Ponda, Curchorem and Verna have been worked out. The mobile phone used in the crime has been recovered," Singh said in a statement.

Further investigation is underway, police said. (ANI)

Also Read | OnePlus 8T Now Getting OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 Hot-Fix Update in India; Here’s How You can update.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)