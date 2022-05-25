New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was arrested from north Delhi for allegedly stealing laptops of passengers in interstate buses, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Kamal Kumar Rehlan, a resident of Faridabad, Haryana, they said.

On May 18, a case was registered by a 28-year-old lawyer who alleged that on March 30 around 10.15 pm, she, along with her friend, boarded a bus from Majnu Ka Tila for Manali in Himachal Pradesh and kept two hand bags inside the overhead cabin, a senior police officer said.

At around 7.30 am, when she reached Manali, she was shocked to find her bag missing from the cabin, she wrote in her complaint.

She checked the CCTV camera installed inside the bus and noticed a man stealing her bag around 4 am and de-boarding the bus at Zirakpur in Punjab, the officer said.

During investigation, police got a tip-off that a man bearing resemblance to the accused was seen near Gurudwara near Majnu Ka Tila Market.

Later, a raid was conducted and the suspect was apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The accused revealed that he has stolen several laptops from buses in the same fashion. He used to sell them to one Satish Kumar Sharma through one Sanjeev, both residents of Kirari in outer Delhi, police said.

Rehlan said that he used to take deluxe tourist buses to travel to other states. He usually took the rear seat of the bus to observe the activity and belongings of fellow passengers and identify which one of them carried laptops, police said.

After a while when the target passenger would fall asleep, he would steal the bag and de-board the bus, they said.

A total of 10 laptops, including the lawyer's, were recovered from his possession, they added.

