Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 6 (ANI): A man was arrested by the Electronic City Police in Bengaluru after he allegedly murdered his wife on a deserted street in Pragathi Nagar late on Friday evening.

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Sharda, was reportedly returning home from work when she was attacked and strangled by her husband, Krishna, around 8 PM near Big Toguru in the Electronic City area.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 35-Year-Old Woman Trafficked, Forced Into Prostitution Rescued From GB Road Red-Light Area, Brothel 'Manager' Arrested.

According to officials, Krishna was involved in an extramarital affair, which is believed to be a possible motive for the crime.

The brutal incident unfolded in full public view, and Krishna attempted to flee the scene after committing the crime. However, alert residents managed to apprehend him and promptly handed him over to the police.

Also Read | 'None of the Letters I Receive Are Signed in Tamil': PM Narendra Modi Takes Dig at Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Amid Debate Over 3-Language Policy.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast Division) Sarah Fatima confirmed that the control room received an emergency call about the incident at 8:00 PM on April 4. A police team from the Electronic City Police Station, including the PSI and other officials, responded swiftly and took the accused into custody at the scene. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)