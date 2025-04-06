Chennai, April 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a pointed dig at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday amid the ongoing debate over the three-language policy. Addressing a public gathering in Rameswaram after inaugurating the New Pamban Railway Bridge, the Prime Minister remarked that although he regularly receives letters from Tamil Nadu leaders but none of them are signed in Tamil.

“Sometimes, I am surprised when I receive letters from some leaders of Tamil Nadu — none of them are signed in Tamil. If we are truly proud of Tamil, then I would request everyone to at least sign their names in Tamil,” PM Modi said, emphasising the importance of embracing and promoting one’s native language. The Prime Minister also highlighted the efforts of the Central government in promoting the Tamil language and culture globally. “We are working continuously to ensure that Tamil language and Tamil heritage reach every corner of the world,” he added. ‘New Pamban Bridge Will Benefit Trade, Tourism’: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Public Gathering in Rameswaram After Inaugurating India’s First Vertical Lift Railway Sea Bridge (Watch Video).

The remarks come amid a prolonged war of words between the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government and the Centre, with the state accusing the BJP government of attempting to impose Hindi and undermine Tamil language and culture. Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the New Pamban Railway Bridge in Rameswaram, located in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram district. The event marked a significant milestone in India’s infrastructure development.

The Prime Minister remotely operated the vertical lift span of the bridge to allow a Coast Guard ship to pass beneath — showcasing a significant achievement in indigenous engineering. The new Pamban Bridge is India’s first vertical lift railway sea bridge, symbolising a leap forward in modern railway infrastructure. During the event, PM Modi also flagged off a new train service between Rameswaram and Tambaram in Chennai, aimed at improving regional connectivity and easing travel for commuters and pilgrims. New Pamban Bridge Inauguration: India’s First Vertical-Lift Sea Bridge Brings Technology and Tradition Together, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Although Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was absent due to prior engagements in the Nilgiris, the event witnessed the participation of several dignitaries. Present at the function were Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Tamil Nadu Minister Thangam Thennarasu, BJP leaders K. Annamalai, Sudhakar Reddy, H. Raja, and Nainar Nagenthiran, along with Ramanathapuram District Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon.

