Gurugram, Mar 14 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman was injured in Silokhera village here after her husband allegedly attacked her with a knife during an argument, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night. The woman, Bulti Das, is being treated at a hospital, they said.

Deepak Das was arrested after a case was registered at the Sector-40 police station, police said.

They said that Deepak was a labourer and Bulti a domestic help. The couple lived in a rented accommodation in Silokhera.

There was an argument between them and Deepak in a fit of rage attacked Bulti with a knife and injured her, police said. People reached their house after hearing the woman's cry for help.

Deepak, who had fled, was apprehended and booked for attempt to murder, police said.

