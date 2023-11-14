Bhubaneswar, Nov 14 (PTI) A POCSO court in Odisha on Tuesday sentenced a man to 20 years in jail for raping his minor daughter at a slum in Bhubaneswar in 2018.

Ad hoc Additional Session Judge of fast track special court (POCSO), Bhubaneswar, S K Sahoo, also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict C Siba Patra (57).

If Patra fails to deposit the fine, he will have to remain in jail for another one year.

It also asked the District Legal Services Authority, Khurda, to pay compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the minor victim.

“It is not expedient to invoke the beneficial provisions of the Probation of Offenders Act to release the offender, as he committed heinous and diabolic offences, unacceptable to the canons and morals of the society; and during trail, the accused has shown no remorse either,” the court said in its order.

The incident took place at Kalinga Bastee on April 16, 2018 and the FIR was registered at Capital police station a day later.

