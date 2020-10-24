Hyderabad, Oct 24 (PTI): A man allegedly beheaded his 65-year-old mother and ran away with the severed head after she refused to give him money to buy liquor, police said on Saturday.

The incident was reported from a village in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana in the wee hours of the day, the police said.

Also Read | Oppo A33 2020 Smartphone’s First Sale on October 29 During Big Diwali Day Sale.

The 45-year-old man was caught near a tank in the afternoon with the chopped-off head found hurled into bushes, they said.

A case has been registered and a complaint lodged by the man's older brother, they added.

Also Read | Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2020 To Start From October 29; Huge Offers & Discounts on Smartphones, Gadgets, Smart TVs & Electronics.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)