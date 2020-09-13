Jammu, Sep 13 (PTI) A week after a low-intensity blast took place at the house of a policeman's brother in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police have arrested a plumber who allegedly committed the crime over a dispute with the house owner.

The explosion took place during the intervening night of September 5-6 in front of the house of Susheel Kumar at Maira Chowkian village, damaging three private cars and a two-wheeler.

"Soon after the explosion, the forensic team of police visited the spot and collected all the required samples whereas closely examined the explosion site. The police registered a case under relevant sections of the law and started an investigation,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Chandan Kohli said.

During the course of the investigation, a few suspects from the area were detained for questioning during which a police investigation team zeroed in on Abdul Khaliq, who is a plumber and lives in the same locality where the explosion took place.

"When his house was raided, police recovered some evidence such as explosive material, detonator and ball bearings which were the same as used in the explosion. He was arrested and broke down during questioning, disclosing that he himself prepared the explosive material and later planted it in the parking area of the house where the explosion took place," the SSP said.

He said Khaliq confessed to carrying out the blast in a fit of anger as the house owner owed him some money.

"We are further investigating the case but there is no militant related involvement in it," Kohli said.

