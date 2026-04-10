Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to organise a statewide 'Nari Shakti Vandan' fortnight event from April 10 to April 25, 2026, as part of its efforts towards women empowerment.

The initiative aims to create awareness among citizens about the provisions of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and to celebrate women's leadership across sectors. The state government has issued directives to organise the campaign as a public festival across the state, according to an official release.

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The campaign will be formally launched in Bhopal with a state-level conference at Hansdhwani Auditorium in Ravindra Bhavan, where intellectuals and prominent personalities will participate. Similar large-scale conferences will also be held at all divisional headquarters and in district headquarters, including Chhindwara, Khargone and Mandsaur.

During these events, women MPs, MLAs, mayors, and panchayat representatives, along with successful women entrepreneurs, will be felicitated and will share their experiences.

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Additionally, the Women and Child Development Department will organise 'Nari Shakti Padyatras' in every Lok Sabha and Assembly constituency, with participation from prominent women across communities. To engage the youth, the Sports and Youth Welfare Department will set up a 'Nari Shakti Vandan Wall' (Wall of Message), where young people will express their views on women's empowerment through paintings and written messages.

A key highlight of the fortnight will be the observance of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14. On this occasion, special Gram Sabhas will be held in all gram panchayats across the state. Tributes will be paid to Dr BR Ambedkar, followed by detailed discussions on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Seminars and discussions will also be organised in three-tier panchayats, urban local bodies and educational institutions.

District collectors have been directed to involve women self-help groups, 'Lakhpati Didis' and 'Ladli Behna' beneficiaries as key faces of the campaign. Lectures and discussions will also be conducted in industrial, commercial and cooperative organisations to emphasise women's economic and social participation.

Educational institutions, including universities, colleges and schools, will host lectures and competitions under the guidance of the Higher Education and School Education Departments. These activities are aimed at helping the younger generation understand both the legal and social aspects of women's empowerment. (ANI)

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