Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 13 (PTI) A 28-year-old advocate was on Friday taken into custody by the police for booing at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan when he arrived for the inauguration of the 29th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK 2024) being held here.

An officer of Museum police station said that the man was a practicing advocate in the Kerala High Court and he was being questioned to ascertain why he booed at the CM.

"He is being questioned and his details are being collected. It does not appear he is affiliated with or part of any organisation. Based on his responses to our questions we will decide whether to lodge an FIR and arrest him or release him," the officer said.

The officer also said that the man was having an older IFFK pass and was someone who regularly attends the event.

The man booed at Vijayan as the CM was proceeding towards the venue after alighting from his car, according to visuals on TV channels.

He was immediately taken into custody by police and whisked away from the venue.

