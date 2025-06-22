Shimla, Jun 22 (PTI) A 36-year-old man from Haryana, who was arrested on charges of theft, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself inside the lock-up at the Kala Amb police station in Sirmaur district on Sunday, police said.

Ajay Kumar was arrested on Saturday, after which a local court remanded him to police custody.

He was found hanging inside the lock-up at 3:50 pm on Sunday, police said.

The chief judicial magistrate reached the spot and initiated an inquiry after informing the state human rights body, they said.

The police department has suspended a head constable and a constable for negligence, and sent them to the Home Guards Department, an official statement said.

The circumstances leading to Kumar taking the extreme step are being probed, police said.

