Berhampur (Odisha), May 4 (PTI) A 31-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at Golanthara police station in Ganjam district following which two policemen were placed under suspension and one was transferred, an officer said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ganesh Dakua of Rangipur village. He was picked up by police on the charge of creating disturbance in the village and made to sit in the reception room of the police station where Dakua allegedly tried to commit suicide by using a belt on Monday evening, the officer said.

Though he was immediately shifted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital for treatment, Dakua was declared dead, police said, adding that after post-mortem in the medical college, the body was handed over to his family members early in the morning, Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra said.

The SP said prima-facie it appears to be a case of suicide. As the incident took place in the police station premises, "we have been following all the NHRC norms in the investigation," he said.

DIG of Police, Southern Range Satyabrat Bhoi, said assistant-sub-inspector of police, PC Achary and sentry DP Jena have been placed under suspension for negligence in duties for which the incident took place.

The Inspector-in-charge, Golanthara police station Babuli Nayak has been shifted and attached to the district police office for free and fair enquiry of the incident, he said.

The action was initiated against the police personnel on the basis of the report by Additional Superintendent of Police, Berhampur, Prabhat Kumar Routray, who conducted an preliminary inquiry into the matter, sources said.

