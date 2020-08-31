Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 31 (PTI) A 42-year-old man died by allegedly hanging from the ceiling at his house in Mansurpur village here, police said on Monday.

According to SHO Manoj Kumar Chahal, the deceased identified as Zahid was found hanging on Sunday.

He was said to be depressed over some issue, said the policeman.

