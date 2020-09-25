Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 25 (PTI) A court here on Friday sentenced a man to seven-year imprisonment for killing a protester during an agitation two years ago.

The additional district sessions judge, Om Veer Singh, also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on the accused after finding him guilty underSection 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC and the Arms Act .

According to government lawyer Omprakash Upadhyay, during the agitation against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act here on April 2, 2018, a dalit protester, Amresh, was shot dead.

After the incident, police had registered the case against the accused, Ramsharan, and recovered the pistol used in the crime.

