Dr Manmohan Singh, the former prime minister of India, turns 88 on Saturday, i.e. September 26. Singh is one of the veteran leaders of Indian National Congress (INC) and continues to inspire young lawmakers from his vast knowledge of things and his experience. He also provides key inputs as a lawmaker particularly on economy related issues in Parliament. Singh, who was on born September 26, 1932 is an economist, academic, and politician who served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014.

On Manmohan Singh's birthday, if you are looking for wishes and messages to post on social media to wish the former Prime Minister on his 88th birthday, we, at LatestLY have all that you are looking for! From birthday wishes for Manmohan Singh as the WhatsApp DP, WhatsApp status, Stickers, to HD Wallpapers, Facebook status, Tweets, Instagram story, Images to share on other social media platforms, we have it all. See the best Wishes and Happy Birthday Messages to wish the Manmohan Singh on his birthday.

Dr Manmohan Singh Birthday Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Birthday, Dr Manmohan Singh

Dr Manmohan Singh Birthday Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Facebook Greetings Read: Birthday Greetings to You, Dr Manmohan Singh

Dr Manmohan Singh Birthday Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy Birthday, Dr Manmohan Singh

Dr Manmohan Singh Birthday Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Birthday Wishes to You, Dr Manmohan Singh

Dr Manmohan Singh Birthday Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Facebook Greetings: Many Many Happy Returns of The Day, Dr Manmohan Singh

Singh is man who has been known for his unmatched experience as a former governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), as former illustrious finance minister among others. Singh has been the Prime Minister of India for two terms heading the Congress party led United Progressive Alliance (UPA). He has been the leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, finance minister, chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), adviser to the prime minister, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), deputy chairman of the Planning Commission and chief economic adviser among the other posts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2020 07:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).