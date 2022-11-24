Chandigarh, Nov 24 (PTI) A court in Haryana's Sirsa district sentenced a man to death on Thursday for raping his 11-year-old daughter two years ago.

Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Kumar awarded the capital punishment to the man under Section 6 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

On September 28, 2020, the girl had accused her father of raping her, following a case was registered at the Sirsa women police station.

On September 29, 2020, the police arrested the accused and investigated the matter. PTI

