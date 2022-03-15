Lucknow, Mar 15 (PTI) A POCSO court here on Tuesday awarded death penalty to a man for raping and killing his 5-year-old niece eight years ago.

Special Judge Arvind Mishra convicted Mohd Asif khan for the incident that had taken place on April 4, 2014.

In his 83 page judgment, the judge observed that the manner in which the offence was committed made it a ‘rarest of rare' crime.

The incident was reported to the police by the girl's maternal grandfather at Hasanganj Police Station when she had gone missing.

Several witnesses told the police that the victim was last seen with Khan eating an ice-cream, police said.

To the shock of everyone involved, on the night of the incident, Khan turned up at the family's house with the girl's dead body in his hands.

Her hands were tied, and nerves of both hands were severed, police said.

After arrest, Khan had confessed to his crime, and had led the police to a blood-stained knife used in the crime, and a pair of slippers.

Announcing the verdict, Mishra said, “The FIR was lodged by none other than the father of the accused and the manner of crime reflected that the accused was of vicious mentality, who did not deserve to live in the society.”

