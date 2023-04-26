Gonda (UP), Apr 26 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his wife over dowry.

Assistant District Government Advocate (criminal) Vinay Kumar Singh convicted Vinayakant Shukla alias Babu for murdering his wife Pammi in February 2004.

Following a complaint by the family members of the woman, police filed a charge sheet against Shukla.

During the trial, Additional Sessions Judge (First) Pooja Singh, after looking at the evidence and hearing the prosecution and defence advocates, sentenced Shukla to life imprisonment, Singh said.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 15,000 on him.

