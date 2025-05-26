New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) A man who raped a 12-year-old girl and videographed his crime for pornographic business was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment with Rs 2 lakh fine on Monday, officials said.

The Special POCSO court in Aligarh conducted an expeditious trial that concluded in six months, they said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which had detected the crime and completed the probe within six weeks, established beyond doubt before the court that accused Naveen Kumar had raped the girl in 2021-22, they said.

Kumar was arrested by the CBI on September 6, 2024. He was in judicial custody ever since.

The CBI had started investigation on the basis of inputs received by the agency's Online Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation unit on August 12, 2024.

"A case was registered against accused Naveen Kumar for involvement in storing and collecting material depicting children in sexually explicit acts in electronic form," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The CBI, using the Interpol's ICSE database and Cyber Tipline Reports of Google through I4C of Union Home Ministry, gathered incriminating evidence against Kumar and found electronic evidences of him exploiting the victims, the statement said.

The agency detected the child sexual abuse on its own and conducted a cyber investigation to trace the 12-year-old victim as her family had not reported the assault to any law enforcement agency. It concluded its investigation within six weeks.

The CBI established that Kumar had raped the victim during 2021-22, videographed the assault and used it for pornographic purposes, the statement said.

