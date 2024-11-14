Itanagar, Nov 14 (PTI) A man hacked his wife, his two-year-old daughter and another woman to death inside a hospital in Arunachal Pradesh's East Kameng district on Thursday, a police officer said.

The 45-year-old man who also attacked and injured five people, including a police officer and a 'chowkidar' of the government hospital, was arrested.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP 3 Restrictions Implemented in Delhi-NCR From November 15 As Air Quality Hits 'Severe' Levels.

Investigations have been initiated to find the reason behind the attack, East Kameng Superintendent of Police Kamdam Sikhom said.

The accused, identified as Nikam Sangbia from Sangbia village of the district, had gone to the district hospital to visit his wife and daughter who were admitted there.

Also Read | Arsh Dalla Arrested in Canada: India Seeks Extradition of Khalistan Tiger Force Chief Arshdeep Singh Gill, Says MEA.

All of a sudden, he went on a rampage at the hospital in Seppa, the district headquarters, attacking patients and bystanders with a dao (machete) in the gynaecology ward, Sikhom said.

His wife Tade Sangbia (38), two-year-old daughter Nakia Sangbia and another woman Pakha Welly (45), who were present in the ward, died in the attack.

The Officer-in-Charge of Seppa police station, Inspector Minli Geyi, also suffered severe injuries while attempting to control the attacker, Sikhom said.

He added that Geyi along with the chowkidar of the hospital Fei Beyong, were shifted to Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) at Naharlagun near here, as their condition worsened.

"Geyi responded swiftly upon receiving an alert from the hospital and tried to nab the attacker. But the assailant struck back, injuring the officer," the SP said.

The police station is located close to the hospital. Meanwhile, the police have stepped up security measures in the district following the incident, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)