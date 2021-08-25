Kota (Raj), Aug 25 (PTI) Police arrested a 40-year-old man in Rajasthan's Baran district on Wednesday for allegedly abducting an eight-year-old girl, who was rescued from the clutches of the accused.

The girl was abducted on Tuesday from a village located within the Chippabarod police station limits.

The accused was intercepted by a police team on the Kawai-Atru road at around 4 am when he was travelling on his motorcycle with the girl.

The girl was sent for a medical examination.

The identity of the accused will be revealed after an identification parade on Thursday, police said.

The accused, a resident of Piplia Chowki village under the Atru police station, was on a visit to his in-laws' place, which is located near the victim's house, Baran SP Vineet Bansal said.

He abducted the girl while she was playing outside her house and fled on his motorcycle, the officer added.

Ten police teams, each comprising 15 policemen, were formed to search for the minor and she was rescued from the clutches of her abductor from a spot located at a distance of 20 km from her house.

One of the police teams led by sub-inspectors (SI) Ramkishan Godara and Ramswroop nabbed the accused after a 12-hour-long search.

The accused has been booked under section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the IPC. Other charges may be brought against him once the medical report comes and the victim gives her testimony, Bansal said.

