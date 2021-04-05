Sultanpur (UP) Apr 5 (PTI) A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly creating a fake Facebook group in the name of Sultanpur BJP MP Maneka Gandhi and posting misleading information in it, police said.

Based on a complaint by Gandhi's representative Ranjit Kumar on Sunday, an FIR was lodged under Section 66 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act 2008, Inspector Bhupendra Singh said.

The accused, identified as Sonu Sahani, was arrested from Lucknow.

Sahni had created the fake group on Facebook and posted a job advertisement in it.

The inspector said a probe into the matter was underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)