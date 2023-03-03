New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) A 31-year-old man was arrested from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing them jobs in a reputed company, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Sachin Dhaka, a resident of Ghaziabad, they said.

On Monday, a complaint was received from a general manager of a company at NSP Complex, Subhash Place alleging that recently many people approached the organisation that have been provided jobs there and carried offer letters which were fake, a senior police officer said.

He further alleged accused Dhaka posed himself as the director of the company and contacted job seekers online. He also used to take online interviews of the job seekers for different kinds of jobs in the company, the officer said.

Dhaka also took money from the victims for verification charges, file processing fees, security deposits etc and sent them fake offer letters. The complainant also provided details of some of the victims who reported to the company on fake job letters, police said.

The accused was nabbed on Thursday from Ghaziabad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Jitendra Meena said.

He had issued fake job offer letters to over 50 people in the last eight months, the DCP said.

Dhaka used to get details of job seekers from social media platforms and contacted them impersonating as the director of the company. One mobile phone, five visiting cards of Dhaka as the so-called director of the company and two ID cards were recovered from his possession, police said.

