Noida, Apr 21 (PTI) A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly harassing a woman colleague physically and on social media, police said.

The accused Mukesh, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, worked for a security agency, they said.

The 22-year-old complainant from Fatehpur alleged that besides harassing her on city roads, Mukesh also used cuss words at her.

“The accused also made social media accounts in her name and he used them to share objectionable posts about her. Besides, he sent her lewd messages on social media,” a police spokesperson said, adding that he was arrested from Sector 104.

He has been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and under provisions of the Information Technology Act, the police said.

