Thane, Apr 5 (PTI) Police have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly stealing motorbikes in Maharashtra's Thane district and seized three vehicles from him, an official said on Wednesday.

Following a number of complaints of motorbike thefts in Mumbra township, the Thane police's Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) worked on various leads including CCTV footage and intelligence and technical inputs, senior police inspector Maloji Shinde said.

In a CCTV footage, a man was seeing going away with a vehicle and was identified.

A team of women AEC personnel carried out an inspection and nabbed the accused, Rizwan Ismail Shaikh, a resident of Charni Pada in Kausa area of Mumbra, on Monday evening, the official said.

During interrogation, it came to light that he was involved in three cases of motorbike thefts in Mumbra area. All the three stolen vehicles were recovered from him, he said.

