Jalna, October 24: A 36-year-old man allegedly killed his friend suspecting him of having an extramarital affair with his wife in Ambad town of Maharashtra's Jalna district on Monday, police said. The incident took place in Holkar Nagar locality of the town in the early hours of the day, an official said. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Blast While Making Firecrackers at House Kills One in East Godavari District.

The victim Rajendra Bhore (40) had stepped out of his house for a morning walk when his friend and neighbour Paraji Divate allegedly stabbed him to death and left him lying in a pool of blood, he said. Mumbai Shocker: Youth Kills Relative Over Minor Dispute in Malad, Arrested Within Hours.

The accused was subsequently arrested and bloodstained clothes and the murder weapon, which he had hidden, were seized, the official said. According to the police, the accused had suspected the victim of having an affair with his wife and spreading a rumour about his impotency.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)