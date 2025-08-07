A disturbing video has gone viral on social media showing a man brutally thrashing another near the district hospital on mere suspicion of theft in Madhya Pradesh's Satna. The victim, who makes no attempt to flee or fight back, is seen silently raising his hands in defence as the attacker repeatedly hits him with a stick. Upon searching the victim, no stolen goods were found. All he had were two dry rotis and a small packet of salt, believed to be his only meal for the day. Ratlam Shocker: Toddler Playing Outside House Killed After Being Run Over by Teen Driver in Madhya Pradesh, Video Surfaces.

Man Brutally Beaten With Stick Over Suspicion of Theft in Madhya Pradesh's Satna

क्या समाज है, सतना जिला अस्पताल में इस शख्स को चोरी के शक में बेरहमी से पीटा गया, तलाशी हुई तो जेब से मिली 2 रोटी और नमक की पुड़िया! pic.twitter.com/zzFe5uKFMD — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) August 7, 2025

