Machilipatnam (AP), Sep 23 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly trying to rape a 11-year-old girl here in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, police said.

The girl, a class 5 student, was sleeping alone in her house when the accused neighbour, T Saibabu, entered her house and tried to rape her. The accused fled the spot after the girl raised an alerm, Circle Inspector R Ankababu said.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: LeT Terror Module Busted in Bandipora District; 4 Arrested.

The accused was arrested on Thursday evening, he added.

A case has been registered in Chilakalapudi police station under the provisions of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Woman Kills 6-Year-Old Child, Ends Life in Rudrapur Area of Udham Singh Nagar District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)