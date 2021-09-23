Dehradun, September 23: A 35-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district on Thursday. The woman ended her life reportedly after killing her six-year-old child. The incident took place in the Rudrapur area of the district. The police have launched an investigation into the matter. The police suspect that the woman took an extreme step due to a family dispute. Gujarat: Woman Kills 10-Month-Old Baby Girl, Dies By Suicide Allegedly Due to Domestic Violence in Amreli.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the deceased had an altercation with her husband three days ago. After the fight, she went to her father-in-law’s house on Wednesday night. The woman went into a room with her child to sleep. When ion Thursday morning, she did not come out of the room, the family members broke open the door.

The woman and her child were lying dead. The family members informed the police. “We have sent both bodies for post-mortem after we received information of the tragic incident. Some family dispute is said to be behind the extreme step. However, we are probing the case from various angles,” reported the media house quoting Vijendra Sah, station house officer, Rudrapur police station in US Nagar as saying. Ahmedabad Woman Hangs Self After Being Harassed by Husband and In-Laws Over Dowry and Other Petty Issues.

As per the police, the woman might have used a pillow to kill her child before ending her life. The deceased had an intercaste marriage. The woman’s brother alleged that her husband used to abuse and beat her. However, the police still have not received a formal complaint from the family members of the deceased.

