Chitrakoot (UP), Mar 27 (PTI) A man was arrested in connection with the meeting of SBSP MLA Abbas Ansari and his Wife inside a jail here, police said on Monday.

Shahbaz Alam was nabbed from Varanasi, they said, adding it was the 10th arrest in the case.

Abbas Ansari, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA from Mau and son of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, has been in prison for the past three months in a money laundering case.

DIG, Chitrakoot Dham range, Vipin Kumar Mishra and Superintendent of Police, Chitrakoot, Vrinda Shukla told reporters that Alam was arrested on Sunday in connection with the meeting of Abbas Ansari and his wife Nikhat Bano in Chitrakoot jail.

Police said Alam was working at the office of a chartered accountant and on the instructions of Ansari, he had transferred about Rs 2 lakh to the account of Navneet Sachan, the contractor of the jail canteen.

During the probe, it came to light that Alam had created two bank accounts in the name of Roshni Bano and Ashaf Shah, and he did a transaction of Rs 92 lakh from one account and Rs 87 lakh from another account in the last six months.

Police said that both these accounts have been frozen, adding they will also take the help of the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate in this regard.

Police officials said that such a huge transaction confirms the earning from illegal sources.

On February 10, District Magistrate of Chitrakoot Abhishek Anand and Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla had raided the Chitrakoot district jail on getting information about the meeting of Ansari and his wife as well as his driver Niyaz in contravention of rules.

Many mobile phones and other material, including foreign currency, were found in possession of Nikhat, officials had said, adding that both Nikhat and Niyaz were arrested on February 11 and taken on remand by police on February 17.

On February 20, police had arrested Samajwadi Party leader Faraz Khan and Navneet Sachan who had allegedly helped the trio and sent them to jail in Lucknow on February 24.

