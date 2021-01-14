Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) A 39-year-old man was arrested for alleged possession of over 300 kg of marijuana worth over Rs 50 lakh in Chandivali area of the city on Thursday, police said.

Based on a tip-off, the Saki Naka police raided a room in Sangharsh Nagar locality and found 345 kg of the drug, worth Rs 51 lakh, senior inspector Balwant Deshmukh of Saki Naka police station said.

The accused Ashok Manik Metre kept the consignment in the room and allegedly planned to deliver the contraband to various locations in the city.

"We are probing into the accused's background and trying to get information about to whom he was going to deliver the drugs to," the official said.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.

