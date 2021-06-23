Pune, Jun 23 (PTI) A 42-year-old man was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Pune Police for allegedly possessing Mephedrone worth over Rs 2 lakh, an officer said on Wednesday.

Irshad Sayyad was nabbed when he was trying to sell 25 mg Mephedrone (MD) near the Pune railway station on Tuesday, he said.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.

