Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 10 (ANI): A man and his son were found murdered in a hotel room in Ranchi on Sunday evening.

Ranchi police officials said, "A man and his son have been found murdered inside a hotel room in Ranchi today. The duo were seen with injuries on their necks inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon."

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Denied Alcohol, Three Men Shoot Dead Couple in Jashpur; Accused Absconding.

Prima facie investigations reveal that both the deceased were residents of the Hazaribagh area in the state. They had come to Ranchi for some business transaction related to a land-related matter, the police said.

The police are investigating the matter. (ANI)

Also Read | Amarnath Clouburst: 37 Pilgrims From Andhra Pradesh Still Missing in Amarnath Tragedy, 84 People Safe.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)