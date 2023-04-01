New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) A 35-year-old man died after jumping off from the fourth floor of the Rohini court here on Friday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Daljit Singh, a resident of Gurugram, they said.

Also Read | Bihar: 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao' Poster Now Appears in Patna.

A suicide note was found, police said, adding that he did not blame anyone for him taking the extreme step.

He was immediately taken to the Saroj Hospital in a CATS ambulance but he succumbed to injuries during treatment, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Navjot Singh Sidhu Likely To Be Released From Patiala Jail on April 1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)