Mathura (UP), May 20 (PTI) A man was killed and 14 others were seriously injured when a Volvo bus carrying them rammed into another bus in the Naujheel area here on Saturday, police said.

At around 6 am, a Volvo bus going from Agra to Noida rammed into another Volvo bus parked on the roadside at kilometer number 70 on the Yamuna Expressway, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Trigun Bisen said.

A 35-year-old man was killed and 14 others were seriously injured in the incident, he said, adding the injured were admitted to a community health center in Naujheel.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

