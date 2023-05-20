Panaji, May 20: A 45-year-old woman was reportedly killed after being attacked by a crocodile at Amthane Dam in North Goa on Saturday. Fire station officials told IANS that they received a call from the locals at around 2.20 p.m. and on reaching the spot, they found the body of the victim identified as Sangeeta Bable Shingadi. Crocodile Attack in Rajasthan: Elderly Man Attacked, Dragged by Alligator Into Chambal River in Dholpur, Locals Jump Into Water to Rescue Him.

"We were told that she had gone there to graze her goats. For some reason, she had ventured into the water when a crocodile dragged her into the water and killed her," an official said. He said that the body has been handed over to the police who sent it for post-mortem. Karnataka Crocodile Attack: Nine-Year-Old Boy Saved after Deadly Attack by Reptile in Raichur River.

The locals claimed that there are many crocodiles in the dam. "The concerned authorities should erect a railing along the dam to prevent people from venturing into the water," a local resident said.

