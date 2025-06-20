New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) A 37-year-old man died and two others sustained injuries after a speeding DEVI bus rammed into a stationary DTC bus near the Shadipur Depot in Ranjeet Nagar here, police on Friday said.

The incident occurred when the stationary DTC bus was parked at the depot stand and the DEVI (Delhi Electric Vehicle Interconnector) bus, allegedly driven recklessly, collided with it from behind, they said.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Lone Survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh of Air India Flight AI171 Arrested for Allegedly Lying About Being on Ill-Fated Flight? Here's a Fact Check As Fake Social Media Post Goes Viral.

The impact caused the stationary vehicle to hit three pedestrians crossing the road, police said.

The offending bus was being driven by Devender (56), a resident of Tikri Kalan, they said.

Also Read | Lucknow Shocker: Upset Over Boyfriend's Murder by Husband and Son, Married Woman Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh.

"All three injured people were rushed to the RML Hospital. One of them, identified as Sourabh, a resident of Baljit Nagar, was later shifted to the RLKC Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment," said a police officer.

The local police and a crime branch team reached the spot and collected evidence.

The CCTV footage from the area is being examined and further investigation is on, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)