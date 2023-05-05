Sultanpur (UP), May 5 (PTI) A man allegedly strangled his 12-year-old nephew to death to hide his illicit relationship with the boy's mother in Baldirai area here Friday, police said.

They said Shiva, a resident of Gaura Bara Mau village, was killed at 10.30 am and there were strangulation marks on the child's face and throat, Station House Officer Amarendra Bahadur Singh said.

Also Read | Tillu Tajpuriya Murder Video: Another CCTV Footage Shows Gangster Murdered in Tihar Jail in Prison Officials' Presence.

Police said prima facie the crime seems to have been committed to hide an illicit relationship between the accused, Sonu, and the boy's mother.

"The accused has been detained and he is being questioned about the incident," the SHO said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Encounter: Five Indian Army Soldiers Killed in Gunfight With Terrorists in Rajouri.

Police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)