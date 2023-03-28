Etawah (Uttar Pradesh), Mar 28 (PTI) A 20-year-old man ended his life by jumping in front of a train here, police said on Tuesday.

SHO Jaswantnagar police station Mukesh Kumar Solanki said the incident took place on Monday in Nagla Vishun village.

Also Read | US Regulator Sues Crypto Giant Binance, CEO Changpeng Zhao.

Rinku, a resident of Sajan Nagar, killed himself by jumping in front of the train, he said.

The man's motorcycle was found at the spot, the SHO said.

Also Read | Scientists Discover Water Inside Glass Beads on the Moon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)