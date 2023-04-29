Nagpur, Apr 29 (PTI) A man, his mother and 8-year-old daughter died on Saturday after their motorcycle was hit by a trailer-truck in Ramtek area of Maharashtra's Nagpur district, a police official said.

The incident took place at Aamdi on the Nagpur-Jabalpur highway at 10:30am, the Ramtek police station official said.

"Nikki Hargovind Bawne (35), his mother Bagwanta Bai (60), his daughter Ishani (8) died on the spot, while 5-year-old Yug is seriously injured and has been hospitalised. The trailer truck driver has been arrested for causing death by negligence and other offences, including rash driving," he said.

Residents held a protest seeking immediate measures to stop accidents at the site, the official said.

