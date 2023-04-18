New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was run over by a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus while crossing a road in southwest Delhi's R K Puram area, police said.

The injured was identified as Satyam Sharma, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar district, they said.

Information was received regarding an accident at Tamil Sangam Marg in R K Puram. Police reached the spot and found a DTC bus plying on route number 610 near the central verge and that Sharma was lying under it, a senior police officer said.

Inquiry revealed that the accident took place when the bus was going towards R K Puram Sector-1 traffic signal and Sharma was crossing the central verge. He was taken to Safadarjung Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the officer said.

The bus driver, Sanjeev, has been arrested and a case registered against him under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at RK Puram police station, the police said.

The body has been preserved at a mortuary for post-mortem examination, they said.

