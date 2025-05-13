Maharajganj (UP), May 13 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a four-year-old girl in 2021.

Special Judge (POCSO) PC Kushwaha also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Chaitu alias Gulam Haidar Siddiqui and said if he failed to deposit the fine, he would get two months of additional jail sentence, Assistant District Government Counsel Vijay Narayan Singh said.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on September 9, 2021 in the Nichlaul police station area of the district.

Based on a police complaint by the girl's mother, a case was lodged against Chaitu under relevant sections of the law, including IPC section 376 (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

