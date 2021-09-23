Chitrakoot (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) A court in this Uttar Pradesh district sentenced a man to life imprisonment on Wednesday in connection with the rape and murder of a Dalit girl.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on the convict.

Prosecution officer Tej Pratap Singh said on October 29, 2017, an FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint from a Dalit man from the Rajapur area who alleged that his 17-year-old daughter had gone missing.

According to the complaint, the girl, a Class 10 student, had gone to college never to return home. Later it was found that Raja alias Rajbahadur and one of his associates had taken her to some place on a motorcycle.

At around 3 pm on the same day, police got to know that the girl's body was found hanging from a tree.

Subsequently, Rajbahadur was booked under rape and murder charges.

Additional Sessions Judge (POCSO court) Vineet Narayan Pandey found Rajbahadur guilty of the crime and sentenced him to life imprisonment, Singh said.

