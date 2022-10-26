Baripada (Odisha), Oct 26 (PTI) A court in Mayurbhanj district Wednesday sentenced a liquor trader to life imprisonment on the charges of murder.

Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Prabir Kumar Choudhary sentenced 55-year-old Sukadev Singh to undergo life imprisonment for the murder of a man and his son eight years ago.

Also Read | Ashok Gehlot Government Sanctions Rs 13.10 Crore for Smart Classes in 500 Madrasas Across Rajasthan.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict, Additional Public Prosecutor Krushna Chandra Das told reporters here.

Singh, a resident of Talapokharia village, was involved in the preparation and selling of illicit liquor.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Chairs Party's Central Election Committee Meeting To Finalise Candidates for Upcoming Polls.

However, Basu Singh and his father Renga Singh of the same village were against it, the lawyer said.

On the evening of October 18, 2014, Sukadev Singh assaulted the father and son with an axe. Both Renga Singh and Basu Singh died on the spot.

Based on the police complaint of Basu Singh's wife at the Kaptipada Police Station, a case of murder was registered against Sukadev Singh.

The judgment was based on the statements of 14 witnesses and post-mortem reports of the victims, Additional Public Prosecutor Krushna Chandra Das said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)