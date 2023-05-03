Kolkata, May 3 (PTI) Two unidentified miscreants on Wednesday shot at a man in Budge Budge in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, a police officer said.

The man was injured on his head but is now "out of danger" and is undergoing treatment at the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, the officer said.

"The man was returning home after appearing as a witness in a case in Alipore court in the city. He took a train to Budge Budge and then was riding his motorcycle from there to his home. Two unidentified persons on a bike came near him and shot at him from close range," he said.

The miscreants fled from the spot after firing at the man, the officer said.

Police are checking CCTV footage from roadside shops to identify the culprits, he added.

