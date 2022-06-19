Noida, Jun 18 (PTI) A contractual worker of the Greater Noida Authority was hospitalised on Sunday after he was shot at by a friend allegedly due to personal enmity, police officials said.

Lokesh Bhati, aged around 30, was shot in his leg in the Delta 2 area under the Surajpur police station limits, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Harish Chander said.

“He was taken to a hospital immediately where his condition is stated to be out of danger now. Bhati was shot at by a person who has been identified as Mohit Bhati. Both hail from the same village and were friends in the past,” Chander said.

“Recently there was a fight between the brother of the victim and the accused. An FIR was lodged in the case in the past in which Lokesh Bhati was also an accused but was absconding,” the DCP said.

Bhati is employed by a firm hired by the Greater Noida Authority for supervising sanitation work in the city, according to officials.

Chander said an FIR has been lodged in the incident and efforts are underway to arrest the accused and four police teams have been formed for it.

