Firozabad (UP), Nov 24 (PTI) A 75-year-old man was allegedly killed by his two grandsons over a property dispute here on Tuesday, police said.

The victim has been identified as Rajpal Singh, they said. Singh was shot dead by Monu and Gopal in Professor Colony in Shikohabad area after he refused to give them share in his property, circle officer Baldev Singh said.

Also Read | Cyclone Nivar: Statewide Holiday Declared in Tamil Nadu Tomorrow as Cyclonic Storm Brings Heavy Rains.

The police are trying to nab the accused, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)