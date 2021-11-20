Bulandshahr, Nov 19 (PTI) An elderly man was shot dead at Faijabad Rithawali village of the Gulaothi area on Friday, police said.

Police have booked five people in this regard and have launched a hunt for them.

According to police, 58-year-old Ratanpal's son was married to a sister of one of the accused, which was the cause of enmity.

Ratanpal was working in his fields when the incident took place.

His wife Geeta and daughter-in-law Payal were also on the farm when the accused turned up there and started abusing them.

On protesting, the accused opened fire at Ratanpal.

Ratanpal was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

