Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police have taken cognizance over a viral video in which a person is seen spitting on dough while making chapati in Ghaziabad's Loni area.

After the video went viral on social media, the people of the Hindu organization have lodged a complaint.

The police have taken cognizance and the accused have been detained for questioning, said Circle Officer (CO), Rajneesh Upadhiyai, Loni, Uttar Pradesh.

"A young man making roti in the hotel is being questioned, if the video is found to be truthful, strict action will be taken against him so that no one can play with anyone's feelings," he said. (ANI)

